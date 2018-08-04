Jana Gana Mana is Making Waves on YouTube, Thanks to this Pianist's Instrumental Rendition of the Anthem



#iwouldstandforthis version of the Indian National Anthem becomes the most successful Indian National Anthem on YouTube with 8.6 million views, in just 48 hrs. Next, the 71for71challenge: to unite India and help make this... https://t.co/VGZ04EhlB1

— Soniyo (@soniyo_ve) August 4, 2018



What a pleasant Jana Mana Gan composition, hats off to your talent...it was so good! @shayanitalia #iwouldstandforthis https://t.co/ST7DpxGmK7

— Being Akbar (@Being_Akbar_) August 4, 2018



Each time our National Anthem plays, I get goosebumps! #iwouldstandforthis https://t.co/eefAexh03E



— Ravi Kapoor ☯️ (@RaviKapoor) August 4, 2018





Every Indian should hit the share button... It’s wonderful, amazing and superb!!!Jai Hind @shayanitalia #iwouldstandforthis https://t.co/JRUYPP8JZe

— Ali Quli Mirza (@AliQuliMirzaAQM) August 4, 2018



Every time you listen to the song, you want more of it. It is that good! #iwouldstandforthis



— Chirag Gupta (@Gupta__Chirag) August 4, 2018



With only a little more than a week left for India's Independence Day, prepare for your social media to get spammed with multiple WhatsApp messages on patriotism, school children dressed in token orange kurtas and white pajamas, and thousands of Facebook posts suggestive of a general feeling of nationalism.Despite the fact that the patriotic fervour fizzles out almost instantly once the day is over, netizens have nonetheless started celebrating Independence Day in their own way.The newest thing to break the internet is India's national anthem - Jana Gana Mana.The pride of every bhartiya nagrik's pride and joy, and now the most debated upon song ever - an instrumental rendition of the national anthem is trending with the hashtag #IWillStandForThis on social media.Arranged by a Mumbai based songwriter and pianist, Shayan Italia, the song has garnered over 28 million views within a week of its release. The song has been rendered on the world’s grandest concert piano, the flagship Steinway Model D.In just one day, the video #IWouldStandForThis surpassed over five million views. Incidentally, Shayan has dedicated the video to his late mother who passed away after losing her fight against cancer.According to Shayan, his goal was to get 71 million views to mark 71 years of 'Independent India'. He believes that at more than 5 million views per day, 71 million views is quite possible.Twitterati, of course, supported Shayan and urged users to get the video to reach 71 million views on YouTube.