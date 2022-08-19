Janamashtami Special: Mumbai Police Band Plays 'Mach Gaya Shor'; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Police’s social media is famous for its witty responses and humorous approach to spreading awareness. In one of its latest posts, the department has highlighted that its officers are not only good at their jobs but can also give the country’s top bands a run for their money. In a video shared on Twitter and YouTube, their police band, Khakhi Studio, can be seen playing ‘Mach Gaya Shor’ of Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion of Janamashtmi. “#KhakiStudio Unstoppable! An impromptu ‘Mach Gaya Shor’ of @SrBachchan on #KrishnaJanmashtami2022 celebrating in Mumbai Police Khaki Studio. #MumbaiPoliceBand #Gokulashtami,” read the caption of the video.

In the video, the officers can be seen playing the iconic theme with several instruments such as the clarinet, trumpet, saxophone and trombone. Reacting to the video, Twitter users lauded the officers for their performance. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 1K likes. “Superbly done,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Woow yaar soo sweet love this flute.”

Meanwhile, earlier, Khaki Studio played Monty Norman’s ‘James Bond Theme’. Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle wrote in the caption, “Band, Mumbai Police’s Band! Presenting to you, ‘Khaki Studio’ – A Tribute to Monty Norman’s ‘James Bond Theme’. Theme, arranged by Head Constable Zameer Shaikh.”

On Holi this year, Khaki Studio performed songs that can easily be touted as the anthems of Holi. In a video featuring a group of officers of the department of Mumbai Police, foot-tapping tunes of Rang Barse and Hori Khele Raghuveera exude from the myriad instruments played by police officials in unison. The first song to feature in the video is Hori Khele Raghuveera from the 2003 drama, Baghban. It was followed by the most popular Holi song, Rang Barse, from the 1981 movie, Silsila. Both the movies starred Amitabh Bachchan, and rightly so, the Big B of B-town got featured in the caption coupled with the video. In the caption adorning the melodious video, Mumbai Police wrote, “Rang Barse…The Khaki Studio Way. The festival of colours cannot really be complete without a medley of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Geet’.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here