Janmashtami 2022: Muslim Boy Dressed As Lord Krishna Wins Hearts

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 was celebrated with gusto, across the nation, on August 19. A lot of videos of Dahi Handi celebrations in different parts of the country have been going viral on the internet of late. However, one video, in particular, of a Muslim boy dressed as Lord Krishna to observe the Hindu festival has won netizens’ hearts on social media.

In the viral video, a young boy, named Faiz, posed for the lens in a traditional outfit upon a stranger’s insistence. He sported a yellow embroidered kurta over yellow dhoti pants, paired with gold accessories, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2022. The kid was accompanied by his mother, on his way to school. The video was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on his Twitter handle. He captioned the video writing, “Our country (heart emoji).”

Check out the viral video below:

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, it was quick to go viral with more than 560k views on Twitter alone. Furthermore, hundreds of users also flooded the comment section of Awanish Sharan’s tweet with heartfelt comments.

While one user expressed that love will always triumph over hate, another wrote, “Perfect! This is my India.” One user also highlighted, “This is the beauty of my nation.”

Meanwhile, huge crowds hit the streets to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami in India, this year around, after a break of two years. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, huge gatherings for celebrating festivals were prohibited by the central as well as state governments to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

