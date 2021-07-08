'Jannal Twitter' Trend Opens Up Perfect View to Gorgeous Windows Around India

Twitter trends are a fun way of bringing together netizens who share a common interest. The latest trend that is bringing together tweeples is the Jannal trend. Jannal is the Tamil and Malayalam word for window and through this recent hashtag trending on the microblogging site, Indian Twitter is showing how they love windows and the views that it offers. From windows that bring in sunlight into the bedroom, to windows that offer a bird-eye view of a vast Italian city, the latest twitter trend has myriad pictures for everyone. Let us take a look at some of them :

Sharing this jannal view on Twitter, auser showed how his bedroom window provides him with night sky view and embraces the sunshine in the morning. The user tweeted, “a corner to settle in and watch the Moon / TV. Almost like the BLR – Chennai sleeper bus upper berth feel..”

#JannalTwitter ++ a corner to settle in and watch the Moon / TV. Almost like the BLR - Chennai sleeper bus upper berth feel.. pic.twitter.com/aLfgRiBWCb— Santhana (@kris_rxn) July 6, 2021

Another quaint view shared by a user on the social media platform showed a soothing lake surrounded by little buildings around its banks. A similar jannal picture shared by another user showed a wallpaper-esque view. The square window painted in bright blue colour fit perfectly in an off-white coloured wall with its frame surrounded by a green climber.

The trend has certainly shown how some netizens are talented photographers. Like this tweet that captured the silhouette of a cat behind the frost-glass window.

For those who have houses high up in the mountains, their jannal view offers a tranquil view of the hills. Captioning this picture, a user wrote, “Jannal Twitter a saviour during the pandemic.”

Another picture captured a shopkeeper sitting at the door of his shop as the window next to it displayed the products up for sale. The caption of this picture read, “Jannal Twitter A proud, self-sufficient, elderly shop owner and his entire shop in a window.”

For travellers, the jannal Twitter trend offered an opportunity to share the picturesque views captured from around the world. Like this picture that shares a glimpse of the city of Florence, Italy and may ignite your inner wanderlust.

#JannalTwitter A proud, self sufficient, elderly shop owner and his entire shop in a window pic.twitter.com/nWkbrHPOj8— sneha maokar (@snehamaokar) July 6, 2021

What is the view from your window-side?

