Janties: Denim Panties for Rs 21,000 are the Latest Jean Trend to Baffle Netizens

Denim panties are the latest to join the 'Denim Hall of Trends We'd Rather Forget'.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2019, 5:48 PM IST
Janties: Denim Panties for Rs 21,000 are the Latest Jean Trend to Baffle Netizens
In today's installment of all things outrageous and weird, we bring you the eyesore from the Speedo Hall of Shame - jeans panties. Or..."Janties".

Yes, you read that right. The latest trend consuming netizens with confusion and annoyance is denim underwear. Part of a recent collection by denim brand Y/Project, the denim panties can seemingly be worn both as underwear or an outfit if you are adventurous enough.

And what would a denim panty cost a connoisseur? An easy Rs 21,800 ($315). Yes, that's the price of the article, being sold on fashion brand Ssense's online store.

If you think this is crazy, you probably have not followed weird denim fashion trends the way we do. From "clear knee jeans", "peek-a-booty jeans", and "detachable jeans" to the more extreme "thong denims", "half-jeans", and "ghost pants", the denim industry is always trying to reinvent the jean pant — one of the most popular choices of clothing for men and women around the world.

Most of these trends don't make a lot of sense. But denim brands keep pushing weird new 'innovations' in denim to drive sales and beat the competition. While some trends such as stonewash or ripped jeans proved more tenable, others proved less than adequate.

And sadly, it seems the denim panties are facing similar flak as "clear jeans" or "half-jeans" at the time of their inception. Many on Twitter trashed the new design, calling it redundant and oddly expensive for no reason. Others wondered where or on what occasions can one wear these panties, even if they wanted.























