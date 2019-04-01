Janties: Denim Panties for Rs 21,000 are the Latest Jean Trend to Baffle Netizens
Denim panties are the latest to join the 'Denim Hall of Trends We'd Rather Forget'.
Source: Twitter
Yes, you read that right. The latest trend consuming netizens with confusion and annoyance is denim underwear. Part of a recent collection by denim brand Y/Project, the denim panties can seemingly be worn both as underwear or an outfit if you are adventurous enough.
And what would a denim panty cost a connoisseur? An easy Rs 21,800 ($315). Yes, that's the price of the article, being sold on fashion brand Ssense's online store.
If you think this is crazy, you probably have not followed weird denim fashion trends the way we do. From "clear knee jeans", "peek-a-booty jeans", and "detachable jeans" to the more extreme "thong denims", "half-jeans", and "ghost pants", the denim industry is always trying to reinvent the jean pant — one of the most popular choices of clothing for men and women around the world.
Most of these trends don't make a lot of sense. But denim brands keep pushing weird new 'innovations' in denim to drive sales and beat the competition. While some trends such as stonewash or ripped jeans proved more tenable, others proved less than adequate.
And sadly, it seems the denim panties are facing similar flak as "clear jeans" or "half-jeans" at the time of their inception. Many on Twitter trashed the new design, calling it redundant and oddly expensive for no reason. Others wondered where or on what occasions can one wear these panties, even if they wanted.
HOW do i feel about $300 denim panties, you ask? well i’ll tell you how i feel. utterly and thoroughly chafed pic.twitter.com/YYQ9v5dZ6b— Safiya Nygaard (@safiyajn) March 29, 2019
To what occasion can you actually wear denim panties??? pic.twitter.com/Qb0u0Bn7ai— lil power move (@DopeLifeOfTot) March 26, 2019
Guys game over. Jorts are out and denim panties are in. @etroupe @mauralynnf @MauraBevan https://t.co/QEOrRFlGI5— Keyyy (@keyyyannna) March 29, 2019
😭NOPE!!! I don’t want Y/Project Denim Panties pic.twitter.com/LDyUi0E4Wm— SinnamonS ♥ (@SinnamonS) March 28, 2019
DENIM PANTIES 😮— Cori Coffin (@CoriC_FOX5DC) April 1, 2019
Would you wear them???
Oh and they're $315. I have no words... #GoodDayDC pic.twitter.com/oHtBosAfkC
can we just call them denim panties? janties just sounds like a coolie person mispronouncing something. https://t.co/zbK8JP4N0t— natz (@egyalitarian) March 27, 2019
What in the yeast infection??? ~ Repost from @ssense— EmmaGoodEgg (@emmagoodegg) March 31, 2019
・・・
Two words: Denim panties. pic.twitter.com/Htj62LpTeA
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Up 'Fan Message' to Pass on to Husband Nick Jonas at Concert
- Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Savours Marvel Special Thali on His Visit to India
- Uyarntha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan's Look from Tamil Film Revealed
- April Fool's Day 2019: 8 Bollywood Films that Made A Real Fool Out of Us
- Supreme Court Proposes 'Hum Do Hamare Do' Family Planning For Cars
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s