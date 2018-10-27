GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Japan Appoints Cute, Pink Sea Cucumber as a Maritime Self-Defence Mascot and Twitter is Smitten

Namakoro was for picked for the Maritime Self Defense Force because sea cucumbers don’t run, don’t hide, and have thick skin which is good for protection from enemies.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2018, 12:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Japan Appoints Cute, Pink Sea Cucumber as a Maritime Self-Defence Mascot and Twitter is Smitten
Namakoro was for picked for the Maritime Self Defense Force because sea cucumbers don’t run, don’t hide, and have thick skin which is good for protection from enemies.
Loading...
Japan is known for coming up with quirky and unusual items, concepts and ideas that often catch the world's attention. Be it with the now universal 'Hello Kitty' bumper stickers, the crazy vending machines or the hi-tech toilet seats, Japan is always one step ahead when it comes to the whacky and the bizarre. And this time, it has taken the opportunity once again to exhibit just how interesting their sense of humour really is.

According to social media reactions, Japan seems to have chosen a cute, pink sea-cucumber as their new mascot for Maritime Self-Defence Force in the Sasebo region. The cuddly cucumber is dressed in a sailor outfit and is called Namakoro.








According to a tweet by Mondo Mascots, an account held by a travel blogger who has been documenting the wonderfully weird world of Japanese mascots for some time now, Namakoro was for picked for the Maritime Self Defense Force because "sea cucumbers don’t run, don’t hide, and have thick skin which is good for protection from enemies." Though there has been no official confirmation of the same, Twitter has been exploding with reactions to the new mascot who everyone just wants to cuddle with.



















Of course a sea-cucumber in real life isn't as cuddly. But neither is it particularly scary. Remember the recent memes about the weird, 'headless chicken monster' that surfaced after a video of a red, squishy blob floating in the Southern sea surfaced? THAT was a deep-sea cucumber, probably the kind Namakoro is supposed to represent.

Namakoro is not the only cute stuffed anime-al that has been given serious roles in Japan. Just when you thought Japan couldn't get any weirder, Mondo Mascots tweeted a photo of a pear named Funyassi, who had allegedly been named chief of police in Japan's Chiba for a day.





Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...