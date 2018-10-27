Japan Appoints Cute, Pink Sea Cucumber as a Maritime Self-Defence Mascot and Twitter is Smitten
Namakoro was for picked for the Maritime Self Defense Force because sea cucumbers don’t run, don’t hide, and have thick skin which is good for protection from enemies.
According to social media reactions, Japan seems to have chosen a cute, pink sea-cucumber as their new mascot for Maritime Self-Defence Force in the Sasebo region. The cuddly cucumber is dressed in a sailor outfit and is called Namakoro.
Namakoro, a pink sea cucumber in a sailor suit, is the new mascot for Japan’s Maritime Self Defence Force in the Sasebo region. pic.twitter.com/ItRZ2maO5b— Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) October 25, 2018
Namakoro the pink sea cucumber was picked as a mascot for Japan’s Maritime Self Defense Force because sea cucumbers don’t run, don’t hide, and have thick skin which is good for protection from enemies. pic.twitter.com/jUoeSmdFzH— Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) October 25, 2018
According to a tweet by Mondo Mascots, an account held by a travel blogger who has been documenting the wonderfully weird world of Japanese mascots for some time now, Namakoro was for picked for the Maritime Self Defense Force because "sea cucumbers don’t run, don’t hide, and have thick skin which is good for protection from enemies." Though there has been no official confirmation of the same, Twitter has been exploding with reactions to the new mascot who everyone just wants to cuddle with.
Japan is a gift to us all // “Japan appoints a pink sea cucumber as its new mascot for the Maritime Self-Defence Force”https://t.co/WSNR2oZ7sJ— Luke Nyland (@MrLlamatastic) October 25, 2018
*READ WITH YOUR DEEPEST MOVIE VOICE* In a world of dark & dreary news... One story shines... A MUST READ for the ages: ⚡️“Japan appoints a pink sea cucumber as its new mascot for the Maritime Self-Defence Force”https://t.co/gBa37WrXY2— J. P. Hutson (@jphutson) October 26, 2018
The new mascot for Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force.— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 25, 2018
Because Japan. pic.twitter.com/g5LSXbTwKE
I hope we get to see Namakoro fire some long range missiles from one of those warships. So cute.— 👻widmo komunizmu👻 (@Mac_Leczkowski) October 25, 2018
I like how they picked the most harmless animal ever to represent self defense. https://t.co/aPpnNVKgyo— Peter Pumpkin (@AvillanAppears) October 25, 2018
The irony that Namakoro looks a lot like the naughty bits of a sailor after too much shore leave action is, of course, self-evident. https://t.co/UrrFJ5GxSf— Truculent Sheep (@TruculentSheep) October 25, 2018
Of course a sea-cucumber in real life isn't as cuddly. But neither is it particularly scary. Remember the recent memes about the weird, 'headless chicken monster' that surfaced after a video of a red, squishy blob floating in the Southern sea surfaced? THAT was a deep-sea cucumber, probably the kind Namakoro is supposed to represent.
Namakoro is not the only cute stuffed anime-al that has been given serious roles in Japan. Just when you thought Japan couldn't get any weirder, Mondo Mascots tweeted a photo of a pear named Funyassi, who had allegedly been named chief of police in Japan's Chiba for a day.
Funassyi the anarchic pear fairy was made chief of police for the day in Chiba, Japan, today. https://t.co/sOHaScIQ1F pic.twitter.com/5YynK3Du75— Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) October 26, 2018
