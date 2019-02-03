LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

Bugged: Japan Bug Lover 'Dated' Pet Cockroach Lisa for a Year, Ate Her When She Died

Yuta Shinohara, an entomophagist from Japan said he ate his girlfired 'Lisa' after she died so that she could continue to live on inside of him.

Updated:February 3, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
Love comes in various shapes, sizes and species. And if the strange love story of a 25-year-old Japanese man and his pet cockroach is anything to go by, it can often serve more than one purpose.

No, that wasn't a typo. Yuta Shinohara of Japan allegedly 'dated' his pet cockroach Lisa, who was from Africa, for a year.

And when Lisa the roach died after a blissful year, guess what her 'boyfriend' Yuta did? He ate her.

In a recent video interview to Asian Boss, Yuta revealed that he had an immense love for nature and that his love for Lisa grew out of that. However, he admitted to having had sexual fantasies about Lisa. Though his relationship with the roach had been platonic, he said that he had dreamed of what it would be like if she were to magically grow bigger or if he were smaller, local news outlet Sora News 24 reported.

If you find this hard to believe, the next part will shock you further. Yuta is an entomophagist — someone who practices eating insects and bugs as a form of sustenance. Once Lisa the roach died, Yuta ate her.

In the video interview, Yuta said that he ate her 'reverantly' so that his love-bug would live on forver inside him. He also said that he had initially bought the roach to eat but had eventually discovered a bond with her. The bug-enthusiast admitted that he found Lisa the roach more attractive than any other human girl and that he finally felt comfortable talking about their relationship. Meanwhile, the internet could not help but react to this unusual, even somewhat creepy love affair!





























Yuta, who is a well known entomophagist in Japan, tavels across the country and raises awareness about insect cuisine, a nascent sector of the food idustry that has of late received some attention due to its sustainability is a food source. while insect-eating is traditionally part of the cuisines of several cultures and countries such as a China, Japan, Ghana, Netherlands and more, others are now starting to take to bug-eating.

