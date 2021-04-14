New 'Hi-tech' Toilet in Japan Can Help Commuters Measure Their Fatigue Levels

As much as technology has made lives easier, a lot of new ideas and inventions can at times seem a tad bit unnecessary but nevertheless interesting and quirky. A unique toilet has been rolled out in Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture’s Ebina Service Area that will help people measure their level of fatigue. The place is a 45-minute drive outside of Tokyo. Drivers, who ride by this public toilet can stop for a bite at the food joint, rest for a bit and also in a new addition, check the level of their tiredness.

So how does the system in the toilet works? A report with local news outlet SoraNews24 explained the procedure- a touchscreen with buttons for the bidet also includes a system that would measure fatigue. A user has to select the language they want to go ahead with and punch in a few details and then just go about ‘minding their own business’ while the sensors take a minute to measure the tiredness levels.

The process then fires up vibration sensors that check pulse fluctuations to calculate fatigue. One just has to choose their age bracket, tell the system if they feel tired or not, and start the system.

A message also explains what the toilet is actually looking for. Specifically, “the tension of the sympathetic nervous system increases and the activity of the parasympathetic nervous system decreases," in a fatigued state. The sensors attached to the toilet will then analyse the pulse readings and the fluctuations to analyze the tiredness levels and once done, will display to the user their fatigue levels, be they tired, somewhat tired or not tired at all.

