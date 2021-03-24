Japan Court Orders Woman to Pay Penalty of Rs 70,000 to Man for Having Sex with His Wife

A court in Japan had ordered a woman to pay compensation of over 1,100,00 yen (Rs 70,000) to a man after she allegedly had sex with his wife. The Tokyo District Court reportedly gave the hearing in February ordering the 37-year-old woman to pay 1,100,00 yen to the husband of the woman she had sex with. The 39-year-old man had filed a lawsuit against the woman accusing her of engaging in sexual conduct with his wife. He alleged that the two women had met online.

Interestingly, the accused woman argued in the court that her physical relationship with the other woman did not impact their marriage and that it did not amount to infidelity. However, the court ordered her topay the penalty to the accuser, saying that an act undermining peace does not constitute infidelity in marriage.

Earlier, the Tokyo court had ordered a woman to pay penalty to her female partner for cheating on her. The couple reportedly lived together for seven years and got married in the US. However, the accused was ordered by the judge to pay compensation of 1.1 million yen. “It was a relationship equivalent to that in which a man and woman come together to lead their lives in cooperation as a married couple," judge Hitomi Akiyoshi was quoted as saying.

“A same-sex couple is an agreement between two people, and on that basis, it can be said that it bears the same obligations to fidelity that a legally married couple of opposite genders undertakes,” the judge added.

Last week, a Japanese court ruled that barring same-sex marriages was unconstitutional. The ruling was on one of five similar ongoing cases in Japan. The ruling could set a precedent that influences other cases, but for same-sex marriage to be allowed, a new law needs to be put in place, which is likely to take some time. Public thinking is changing, though. A weekend opinion poll by the Asahi Shimbun found 65% of respondents supported the ruling.