2-min read

Japan Fans Stay Back to Clean Stadium Even After Being Knocked Out of FIFA World Cup

They may not have won the game but they definitely have won everyone's hearts.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 3, 2018, 12:45 PM IST
Image credits: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
One would expect football fans to turn hostile after facing a heart-breaking defeat at the World Cup but Japanese had something else on their mind.

Keeping up with their tradition, football fans from Japan were seen cleaning up the rubbish they had made in the stands at the Rostov Arena.

The Japan fans’ incredible display of sportsmanship came after being knocked out of the World Cup. Yep.

Goals by Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui in four devastating minutes had put Japan 2-0 up early in the second half to leave Belgium reeling but they fought back and produced a stunning 3-2 comeback with Nacer Chadli scoring right before the final whistle of the game to book a place in the quarter-finals against Brazil.

Japan Fans Turn Good Samaritans, Clean up FIFA World Cup Stadiums


Interestingly, Belgium became the first team in 48 years to successfully overturn a 2-0 deficit in a World Cup knockout game.


The loss was real. The heartbreak was real. But Japenese were committed to tidying up the stadium and showed immense character in their defeat.


Photos and videos showing "Samurai Blue" searching the stands for rubbish and gathering it up went viral on social media.

















Inspired by their tradition, Senegal fans too were seen cleaning up the stadium earlier in the tournament.

Following their 2-1 win against Poland, the Senegal fans were busy tidying up the stadium simply because they wanted to leave the place as clean as they had found it.




