Japan Govt May Cover Half the Expenses on Your Next Trip as it Eyes Tourism After Coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off mask as he speaks to reporters at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo. (Image: AP)

Hiroshi Tabata of the Japan Tourism Agency said that the Japanese government plans to allocate $12.5 billion to a new reimbursement program, which may launch as soon as July if infection rates continue declining.

Planning a trip to Japan? Well, the Japanese government might pay for your touristic adventure to the country. The move is being seen as a bid to revive the tourism industry which suffered a severe blow in view of coronavirus lockdown and the subsequent clampdowns on travel.

Even as they governments are easing the curbs, people are apprehensive about taking the flights or travelling around, despite airlines spearheading new safety and sanitation measures. And as such measures seem not so enough, the onus lies on the destination countries to convince the people. Japan's initiative to cover half the cost for tourists seems to be a step in that direction.

Hiroshi Tabata of the Japan Tourism Agency said that the Japanese government plans to allocate $12.5 billion to a new reimbursement program, which may launch as soon as July if infection rates continue declining, The Japan Times reported. Japan like many other countries has banned the international travel in view of coronavirus.


Countries are taking initiatives to ease the curbs and open their borders for tourism to provide little hope to the staggering economies. The Italian government announced on May 16 that it will throw open its borders next month, effectively ending Europe's longest and strictest coronavirus lockdown just as the summer tourism season gets under way. Italy has been one of the worst-affected countries in the pandemic.


