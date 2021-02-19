Japan's Ruling Party to Invite Women to Attend Key Meetings, Only if They Do Not Speak

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, long seen as a homogeneous redoubt of elderly men, now wants more women at its key meetings - provided they don’t do the talking.

The party, in power for most of the time since 1955, has proposed allowing five female lawmakers to join its board meetings as observers in a response to criticism that its board is dominated by men.

Two of the party’s 12-member board are women, while only three of its 25-member general council are women.

The proposal comes after sexist comments from former Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori, himself an LDP member and a onetime prime minister, sparked a global outcry and renewed attention on gender disparity in the world’s third-largest economy.

Japan's Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has competed in seven Olympics, said on Thursday she had been chosen as president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising committee, replacing a man who resigned after setting off a furore with sexist remarks.

Ex-Tokyo 2020 chief Mori, a former prime minister, resigned after domestic and international outcry over remarks he made in early February to members of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

He apologised for the sexist remarks, while insisting he was repeating complaints made by others, but then dug a deeper hole when he explained that he "doesn't speak to women much".

The move would allow more female LDP members to see how decisions were being made, said Toshihiro Nikai, the party’s 82-year-old secretary general. He said he had heard criticism the party’s elected board was dominated by men.

“It is important to fully understand what kind of discussions are happening,” he told a news conference late on Tuesday.

“Take a look, is what it is about.”

Those female observers would not be able to speak during the meetings, but could submit opinions separately to the secretariat office, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Japan is ranked 121st out of 153 countries on the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Global Gender Gap Index - the worst ranking gap among advanced countries - scoring poorly on women’s economic participation and political empowerment.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe championed a policy of “Womenomics” to increase women’s participation in the economy, but activists and many ordinary women say more drastic change is still needed in the workplace, and in politics.

The problem was highlighted as Mori, the Olympics chief, resigned last week after comments that women spoke too much at meetings and caused them to go one for too long.

This week, a group of female LDP lawmakers asked Nikai to increase the ratio of women in key party posts.

The LDP’s latest move met with scorn on social media and from some opposition lawmakers.

“Male chauvinism and discrimination against women is always part of the LDP,” wrote one Twitter user, miku_mizusaki.

Also making the rounds on social media were comments by Kengo Sakurada, head of a powerful Japanese business lobby, who said Japan’s glass ceiling was “partly women’s fault”.

