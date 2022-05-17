Japan Man Flees with Covid Relief Funds Transferred Mistakenly to his Account

Last month, a publication named Japan Today reported that in a town named Abu in Japan’s Chugoku region, over 460 households had to be given COVID Relief Funds of 1,00,000 yen but instead of these 463 houses, all the funds were mistakenly transferred to one man’s account. The man in question is 24 years old and he has vanished with 46.3 million yen (approx Rs 2 crore) that were mistakenly transferred to his account. When the incident happened last month, the officials, while trying to find a solution to the problem, arrived at one. They filed a lawsuit against him, demanding a total of 51.16 million yen (around Rs 3 crore) to make up not only for the damages but also for the legal fees. But by the time he had to respond to the lawsuit, the man had quit his job, cleared his house and left the city for good.

So, what exactly happened that made the man in question rich in no time? The bank account details of 463 households of Abu, Yamaguchi prefecture that applied for the relief were stored on a floppy disk. But in addition to receiving the floppy disk, the bank had also gotten the transfer order of the town online, reported Japan Today. The list provided to the bank in this transfer order had the 24-year-old’s bank account details on top. Due to a formatting issue, the bank thought that the amount has to be transferred to the man’s account first and later distributed to the people of the town, as per a report in Japan Today.

The mishap happened on April 8 and the mayor of the town had issued an apology back then to the people who were waiting for their relief funds.

The man, after getting the money, transferred the funds slowly in small amounts to a different bank account to go unnoticed for two weeks. When he was finally caught on April 21, on being contacted by officials, he said that the funds were gone from his account and cannot be recovered anymore, reported Japan Today. After he promised to “pay for his crime,” the officials filed a lawsuit but the man is nowhere to be found now, reported Japan Today. He has reportedly quit his job, abandoned his apartment and fled with the money.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.