Japan Skies Light Up With Fireworks to Lift Mood Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In a bid to uplift the morale and spirit of its citizens in the midst of covid-19 pandemic, Japan lit up the night skies across the country with fireworks.

The decision came in the backdrop of several fireworks festivals during summer getting canceled or postponed, reported Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun.

The news report added that initially, organisers had decided to keep the nationwide pyrotechnics’ date, time and locations under wraps. But, later they ended up making the details of the celebration public as they thought the sudden show could cause distress to some.

To keep the gathering of crowds at bay, the organisers set a five-minute limit for the fireworks, and they named the short, surprise fireworks “Cheer Up! Hanabi Project”.

Despite the management setting a time limit, the fireworks still attracted modest crowds in several places. In the capital city of Tokyo, more than two dozen people were seen watching the displays near the Tama River. The fireworks display began at 8 p.m.

“People are facing tough times now because of the coronavirus. So we decided to do what only we can do, which is to set off fireworks in the hope of providing encouragement,” said one of the spectators and director of the Tokyo-based Marutamaya Ogatsu Fireworks Co.

In Japan, over 16,000 people have been tested positive for novel coronavirus. The death toll has crossed over 850.