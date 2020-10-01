Japan Starts 'Go to Eat' Dining Campaign to Help Eateries Battered in Coronavirus Lockdown

Tokyo: A 'go to eat' dining campaign to help coronavirus-affected eateries across Japan kick-started on Thursday.

Japan's public broadcaster NHK said in a report that by participating in the campaign, diners can earn points when they make reservations via online booking sites.

At least 15 websites, including Gurunavi and Tabelog, have been designated for the program.

Reservations can be made without restrictions until the end of January 2021.

The NHK report said that people who eat at restaurants where they have made reservations through the program will be awarded points worth about $5 for lunch and $10 for dinner.

The points can then be redeemed for dining through future reservations.

Meanwhile, critics have said that the campaign's effects are limited as restaurants and other businesses that are struggling due to the effects of the pandemic are reluctant to take part in the program.

A restaurant owner said he decided not to take part, saying that his regular customers are older.

But another owner sees the campaign as a good opportunity to start using such websites, hoping customers will start coming back gradually.