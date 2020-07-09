Japan Theme Park is Open after Lockdown, But With One Condition: No Screaming on Rollercoaster

After months of lockdown, Japan's Fuji-Q Highland near Tokyo re-opened in June. But it issued guidelines to ensure safety of the people amid pandemic threat. Apart from compulsory face masks and social distancing, it has issued a unique directive--No screaming on rollercoaster rides.

This is to minimise the risk of droplets spreading around in view of Covid-19. Instead, the park authorities have asked the riders to 'scream inside your heart'. To encourage people to play along, it's getting riders to put on their most "serious face" for the ride photo, BBC reported.

People can post their photographers online in #KeepASeriousFace challenge. The best entry will get a free day passes. The challenge will go on until July 17. The theme park has issued other guidelines like compulsory face masks, social distancing to avoid spread of coronavirus.

Japan has reported over 20,000 COVID-19 cases and around 980 deaths from the respiratory disease, according to public broadcaster NHK. The Japanese authorities started easing the restrictions from May as the number of cases were brought under control then.

