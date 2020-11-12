Japan Town Installs Monster Wolf Robot to Shoo Away Bears Damaging the Crops

From Gundam to Super Mario to Pokemon, Japan is a country of fascinating robots, anime, and world-famous gaming characters. However, the country has now used its supreme robot technology to protect local homes and crops.

A recent video from the New York Post shows how the monster wolf is acting as a modern-day scarecrow.The canine robot can be seen growling in its own technological scary voice. The red-eyed robot is shaking its head and emitting a flashing light as it is propped up on a platform in a field in the small Japanese city of Takikawa.

According to the New York Post, the robots are designed by Ohta Seiki and are programmed to shake its head and howl when it senses motion by animal intruders. It is equipped with infrared sensors and can detect when a human is near.

A surveillance footage also shows how the tech-canine scared a real bear sprinting away in fear. The wolf-bot is 3-foot by 4-foot-long and happens to be one of 62 installed across Japanese towns in Hokkaido and Okinawa areas to scare off bears and deer that were attacking local homes or destroying crops.

The news reports that brown bears have increased dramatically in the Takikawa area this year, totalling to ten since May. However, since the monster wolf was installed across the area in mid-September, the bears have not been spotted. The wolf-bot will guard the Japanese towns until mid-November till the hibernation period of bears begins. The robot guards will be back in service again in the spring next year.

The machine appears to be quite effective as the brown bear reports have decreased dramatically in the Takikawa area this year. Earlier sightings also included one of a bear cub less than a mile from a home. The threat prompted the city government to set up the terrifying animal robot.