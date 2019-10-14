Skyscrapers Swaying in Typhoon Hagibis Show How Japanese Buildings 'Dance' to Withstand Earthquakes

Japan was rocked by yet another natural calamity as the ferocious Typhoon Hagibis took at least 26 people lives, as per local reports on Sunday.

The powerful storm unleashing unprecedented levels of rain and flooding in Japan, causing much damage to life and property as it slammed into the country with winds blowing at the speed of 225km/h.

In fact, the winds were so strong that even tall buildings quailed and swayed under pressure. Starting Saturday, social media was flooded with videos of buildings swaying in the wind. An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude was also felt across Tokyo early on October 12, which could have added to the swaying.

Typhoon winds so strong it's pushing our hotel around. Wow #hagibis pic.twitter.com/SsXQ0BmHcC — Brad Weber (@brad_weber9) October 12, 2019

Video goes no way to doing justice to this thing. Hotel creaking and swaying in the wind #Hagibis pic.twitter.com/cs3xkbwV5j — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) October 12, 2019

Two hours after Typhoon #Hagibis made landfall, powerful winds are slamming the #Chiba area. pic.twitter.com/8mvY7wwYLI — Melanie Yamaguchi (@MelYamaguchi) October 12, 2019

I can feel the entire building shaking from extremely strong winds. — Melanie Yamaguchi (@MelYamaguchi) October 12, 2019

However, some pointed out that the swaying of the buildings was indeed a "sign of good craftsmanship". In Japan, a land that faces frequent and devastating earthquakes, buildings are designed to sway when under pressure if the ground below shakes. The design allows the buildings to not tip over or break under pressure of earthquakes or high-density winds, making them one of the most resilient in the world.

Hotel swaying now, taking that as a sign of good craftsmanship #typhoonhagibis — Liz Rawlings (@lizrawlings) October 12, 2019

They are designed to sway a little to prevent falling over in a quake — Rev. Tenrai Forsythe (@TenraiForsythe) October 12, 2019

Just to set your mind at ease . Hotels are desisigned to move , due to typhoons in the region , saw a discovery program on it. If they were rigid they’d crack . Keep a grab bag handy and phone fully charged and listen to hotel reps. — bomblet (@richywaspfan) October 13, 2019

Buildings in Japan are designed to withstand two levels of storms and seismic activity, the BBC reported earlier in the year. The first are minor storms that frequently occur in Japan, the second is are for more extreme events like to 2011 Tokohu earthquake. To achieve this, the Japanese use what is called "seismic insulation". This refers to a softer substructure on which all buildings are placed to absorb shocks and vibrations.

