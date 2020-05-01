Japan Zoo Asks Visitors to Video Call Eels to Remind Them of Humans During Lockdown

Even as animals across the world seem to have happily reclaimed public spaces with coronavirus keeping humans indoors, animals in captivity seem to be experiencing quite the opposite effect. A zoo in Japan, for instance, has noted that the absence of human visitors seems to be stressing out animals in captivity, especially the eels. The zoo authorities have thus asked humans to video call the eels to give them a sense of normalcy.

Authorities at Tokyo's Sumida Zoo, which has been closed to visitors since March 1, found that after nearly two months of isolation from humans, eels at the zoo had begun to behave oddly. Every time zoo staff or caretakers went past the glass boxes in which the eels were housed, the creatures would burrow into the sand or hide elsewhere.

According to zoo authorities, the odd behaviour displayed by the spotted garden eels is the result of isolation, the zoo said, as the eels had got unused to the company or presence of humans in the past two months.

The phenomenon was first noted earlier in April when the zoo first noted the odd behaviour of the garden eels, which are generally vigilant creatures and often take to the sea ben for self-defence or for seeking food. The zoo's official Twitter handle even shared a video of the same.

To fix the problem, zoo authorities have initiated a three-day "face-showing fetsival", asking humans to video call the eels to remind them of old times. As per a report in Quartz, the festival will begin on May 3 with the purpose of reminding the eels of the "existence of humans".

"Visitors" can call on the zoo's dedicated number and book one of two five-minute slots available in which they will be allowed to view the eels and speak to them, though not too loudly.

Japan recorded over 14,000 positive cases of coronavirus in the country since its outbreak with 455 deaths.