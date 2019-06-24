Take the pledge to vote

Japan Zoo's Escape Drill With Man in Lion Costume Goes Viral While Real Big Cats Take Notes

The drill was part of Ehine, Japan's Tobe Zoo which was trying out a mock test for preparing the zookeepers against a potential escape attempt by one of the real big cats.

News18.com

Updated:June 24, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
Japan Zoo's Escape Drill With Man in Lion Costume Goes Viral While Real Big Cats Take Notes
Image credit: Twitter
A zoo in Japan grabbed eyeballs on social media after it conducted a fake lion escape drill last week. A video of the "encounter" between a man in a lion costume and zookeepers has gone viral on social media.

The drill was part of Ehine, Japan's Tobe Zoo which was trying out a mock test for preparing the zookeepers against a potential escape attempt by one of the real big cats. In the video which was initially shared by local newspaper Mainichi and has since become a big hit.

However, netizens weren't the only ones to be taken by surprise by the fake lion. A couple of real lions who happened to be on the scene watched the incident, looking positively nonplussed at whatever the humans were up to.

Many on social media appreciated the the zoo's dedication to preparedness. The hilarious antics of the "lion" on two legs as it "attacked" the zookepers and tried to evade capture have been liked and shared by thousands of social media users over the weekend. Here are some of the best reactions.

The video ends with the lion getting tranquilised by zoo keepers in a car and falls tragic-comically to the ground.

