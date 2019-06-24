Japan Zoo's Escape Drill With Man in Lion Costume Goes Viral While Real Big Cats Take Notes

A zoo in Japan grabbed eyeballs on social media after it conducted a fake lion escape drill last week. A video of the "encounter" between a man in a lion costume and zookeepers has gone viral on social media.

Tobe Zoo in Aichi conducted a lion escape drill today. Note the expression on the actual lions faces. pic.twitter.com/azuJYQhLCw — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) June 22, 2019

The drill was part of Ehine, Japan's Tobe Zoo which was trying out a mock test for preparing the zookeepers against a potential escape attempt by one of the real big cats. In the video which was initially shared by local newspaper Mainichi and has since become a big hit.

However, netizens weren't the only ones to be taken by surprise by the fake lion. A couple of real lions who happened to be on the scene watched the incident, looking positively nonplussed at whatever the humans were up to.

Lions are like “what in the hell is this?” pic.twitter.com/NFiI1RNkpb — Angie Baer (@angiebaermn) June 22, 2019

Many on social media appreciated the the zoo's dedication to preparedness. The hilarious antics of the "lion" on two legs as it "attacked" the zookepers and tried to evade capture have been liked and shared by thousands of social media users over the weekend. Here are some of the best reactions.

“What human nonsense is this “ — Al*x*s ︽✵︽ || (@cm_mcudaily) June 22, 2019

I worked in a zoo and can confirm they do these drills like this one time they did a rhino drill and very slowly drove a golf cart around with a rhino label on it lmao — la_schwab (@la_schwab) June 22, 2019

I don’t know what funnier, the man falling on the ground and pretending to be hurt or the lions watching — Mercy (@MercyOladosu) June 22, 2019

Lion leader: "So we jump at the people holding the net, trap them under their own net, and keep going. Any questions?" — Cameron Bennett (@Cameroneous) June 22, 2019

The lions were up there literally taking notes. I have concerns. — Sarah Tuttle (@niais) June 22, 2019

They’ve just taught the lions their emergency plan. I’m not sure that’s the smartest move. — House️‍ (@architek2ra) June 22, 2019

The video ends with the lion getting tranquilised by zoo keepers in a car and falls tragic-comically to the ground.