Japanese Artist's Cartoon Breaks Record after Being Sold at $25 Million in Hong Kong
The auction took place at Hong Kong's convention center during the Sotheby's 5-day marathon auction, while the city saw protesters firing and throwing petrol bombs and police responding with teargas.
Painting of a cute but menacing cartoon girl by a Japanese artist became the highlight of Sunday’s contemporary art auction. The painting was sold for a whopping USD 24.9 million (approximately Rs 176 crore). The painting made by Yoshitomo Nara is a caricature of a girl titled as "Knife Behind Back". The painting was a new world record for the Japanese artist.
The painting is of a girl wearing red tunic with one of her hands behind her back, holding the knife declared in the title.
Nara created the seven-foot by seven-foot canvas in 2000 after he returned to spending 12 years in Germany.
"A new world auction record for Yoshitomo Nara has been achieved in our #HongKong Contemporary Art Evening Sale, with 'Knife Behind Back', sold for HK$196m / US$25m, nearly five times the previous auction record set earlier today," Sotheby's wrote on Twitter while sharing a photo of the painting.
#AuctionUpdate A new world auction record for Yoshitomo Nara has been achieved in our #HongKong Contemporary Art Evening Sale, with 'Knife Behind Back', sold for HK$196m / US$25m, nearly five times the previous auction record set earlier today. pic.twitter.com/JBsrFhi1Gg— Sotheby's (@Sothebys) October 6, 2019
"Knife Behind Back announces a double-edged warning: the painting’s title broadcasts the presence of a weapon, whose absence in the image is made more marked and more menacing. Not only is there a knife, but it is hidden with intent, primed for attack," Sotheby's website said.
