Japanese 'Casanova' Caught Having 35 Girlfriends So He Could Get Birthday Gifts from All

A Japanese man’s birthday plans hit a roadblock after he was caught dating 35 women in a clever bid to keep receiving birthday gifts throughout the year. A skilled salesman by profession, the man named Miyagawa tricked 35 women into becoming his girlfriends with each being told a different date of birth. The man wooed the women with promises of marriage and then extracted expensive “birthday" presents from each of them on different dates, even though his actual birthday is on November 14. Before being caught, Miyagawa had managed to extract gifts worth 100,000 Japanese Yen (Rs 69,442).

Miyagawa, who sold hydrogen water shower heads at a company showroom in Kansai region of southern Japan, usually met his victims at the store. He specially targeted older, single women that appeared vulnerable to him and told them he wanted to get married. Not only did he manage to eek out birthday presents from the unsuspecting women, he also sold them a number of showerheads while maintaining personal profits.

It was only in February this year that the women realised that their boyfriend was scamming them and teamed up to report Miyagawa to the cops. While Miyagawa has now been arrested, the news left the internet stunned. Many wondered how the man had managed to date 35 women at the same time without letting either find out about the others’ existence. The feat is indeed impressive, especially in Japan where most men are single. A survey conducted by a Japanese dating site in 2020 found that less than one out of four men surveyed were in relationships or had steady partners.

A 2015 report in Time also outlined how young men in Japan were turning to “virtual girlfriends" instead of real women to meet their emotional as well as sexual needs.

