Japanese Company Invents Floating House, Calls it 'Flood-Proof'

We all have seen enough floods in our lives — either in person or on TV — to know the extent of damage they cause to humans and infrastructure. Life comes to a halt in low-lying areas almost immediately. For instance, in Bihar, floods are a perennial issue because of the state’s geographical location and rivers. We are aware of the persistent flooding in Assam as well. We all might have seen the destruction and devastation of life and properties irrespective of a developed or underdeveloped country.

Ichijo Komuten, a housing development company based in Japan, claims to have solved the problem of flood-prone countries. The company has invented a flood floating house. The house is unique in structure because it is waterproof, the company said, adding as soon as the level of water increases, the house starts floating.

Ichijo Komuten’s innovations are the talk of the town. In an interview with TBS TV station, the company said “The house looks like a normal house, but when the water started filling up around it, the house slowly started leaving the ground and rising upwards.” The company also demonstrated the floating house and viewers were shocked to see that the house rose a few inches above the ground and started to float.

Check out this video of the floating house demonstration carried by the Ichijo Komuten.

The Japan-based company, Ichijo Komuten, said, “The house is connected by thick iron rods. It is connected to the ground by thick cables, which release the house upwards when floods occur and affix it back to the ground as soon as the flood is over. As the water gets less the house touches the ground. Electric things have been installed upwards, so that water does not reach there. The house can float at a height of up to 5 meters.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.