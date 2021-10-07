This Japanese Company's New Sunglasses Will Remind You of 'Daft Punk'

A Japanese company has introduced a unique range of sunglasses that cover your entire face. ZGHYBD has launched these polarized sunglasses-cum-face shields in the market in an attempt to set a new fashion trend. The specialty of these glasses is that they cover your entire face from eyes to chin. The sunglasses resemble helmets worn by French music duo Daft Punk. According to Designboom, the sunglasses are made of polycarbonate, and come with anti-fog, windproof and dustproof properties. The polarized protective face shield is also equipped with a UV protection lens. The sunglasses will reportedly protect the wearer’s face from wind and dust, and its vision will not be compromised even in foggy conditions. It is also said that the face-covering design will protect the individual’s face from water droplets and smoke.

While the quirky sunglasses come with the usual adjustable frames, there is a big polarised lens in the front, enough to cover your entire face. Anyone looking at these glasses could confuse it with some futuristic face mask for Covid-19.

The price of these glasses has been kept at 2000 Japanese yen (around Rs 1350). They are available to shop at e-commerce website Amazon.

The question is that although the company has introduced this fashion of oversized sunglasses in the market, will there be enough takers for this product. Additionally, these sunglasses are made of a single glass, unlike the traditional ones which are divided into two.

You can definitely make a fashion statement by opting for this product. The sunglasses have been designed keeping those people in mind who do not want to use sunscreen.

