Japanese Diplomat Shared the Same Origami Art Everyday for Almost a Year

The Consul General of Japan in Seattle, Hisao Inagaki, has caught the attention of social media users with his consistent origami creations. The diplomat who runs an Instagram account has been posting identical videos for nearly a year where he shares origami cranes and wishes for everyone’s health and peace.

On Wednesday, Inagaki shared the 355th origami crane in a short video. The caption of the Instagram post read, “Today is my 355th day in Seattle. I have folded a 355th crane while praying for everyone’s health and peace.” In the next ten days, Inagaki will complete one year since he started showing his origami skills, as one user commented, “10 more days let’s go.” Commending the Japanese diplomat’s work of art, another follower commented, “They’re beautiful cranes Mr Inagaki.”

Presenting a glimpse of how his overall Instagram handle looks like, a Twitter user, who goes by the name Matt Knight, shared a screengrab of Inagaki’s Instagram account and wrote on the microblogging site, “Every day, the Consul General of Japan in Seattle posts a near identical video of himself saying 'Today is my [nth] day in Seattle. I have folded a [nth] crane while praying for everyone’s health and peace.' He is on his 353rd crane.”

Every day, the Consul General of Japan in Seattle posts a near identical video of himself saying 'Today is my [nth] day in Seattle. I have folded a [nth] crane while praying for everyone’s health and peace.' He is on his 353rd crane. pic.twitter.com/IDR9moErd3 — Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) August 9, 2021

Knight further dubbed Inagaki’s work as “diplomatic performance art” and mentioned that he began working on the origami crane collection on August 22, 2020. The series of posts was only interrupted for two days in March that did concern some of his followers.

The diplomatic performance art, if we can call it that, began on August 22, 2020. It was only interrupted for two days in March, causing some dismay among his followers. pic.twitter.com/oKCq2OX73q— Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) August 9, 2021

On June 7, Inagaki had reached the 300th day of making origami cranes. The video showed him sharing a different view that captured a glimpse of his entire body of work regarding origami cranes. The vibrant collection of origami cranes laid out in a series of strings showed Inagaki’s followers the progress made over time. Netizens were excited to see this fresh view of Inagaki’s origami art, as one user commented, “This is truly wholesome ♡ never stop doing this.” Another enthused follower commented in shouty capitals, “We see the chair the camera angle changed this is the best yet wtf. I love you Hisao.”

Origami is a Japanese art of paper folding and it is believed that if a person folds 1,000 ‘Orizuru’ or paper cranes they are granted one wish. The origami cranes also stand for hope and healing during difficult times.

