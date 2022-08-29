Japanese Girls Dance to Aishwarya Rai's Song From Taal, Netizens Shower Praise

A video in which a couple of Japanese girls are dancing their hearts out to Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai’s Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave song has gone viral on social media. The duo can be seen dressed up in a yellow Anarkali salwar kameez and they look gorgeous.

The video of the duo has been shared on Instagram by an account Mayo Japan with the caption, “It’s Friday!!! How was your week? Let’s enjoy the weekend!!!”

In the viral clip, both the girls grooved to the popular soundtrack of the 1999 romantic drama Taal directed by Subhash Ghai. The film featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Alok Nath in the lead roles.



Watching the video, people can’t keep calm. Since being shared on the internet, the video has garnered a lot of views and comments. One of the users wrote, “This is an Epic song of Bollywood! You girls look beautiful in these frock suits.”

Another user said, “You look so so so beautiful in this Indian Salwar Kameez and your dance is so graceful with that little naughtiness in it. Simply love it. Loads of love from India.”

A third user wrote, “You both seem gorgeous.” The video received 230 k views on Instagram so far.

In the age of social media, the distance between countries in the world has also ended. Whether it is a matter of food or culture, people of one country are getting to know more and more about another country with the help of the internet. Earlier, a group of African kids was seen dancing to popular tunes of Bollywood.

