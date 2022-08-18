Japanese Government Launches Contest Inviting Ideas to Boost Alcohol Consumption

Ever since the Covid pandemic hit the world, the global economy has come to a standstill. While a few nations have emerged out of the crisis, there are several nations which are still struggling. From encouraging people to travel, to investing in home-grown businesses, there are many things that these global economies have resorted to. However, in a bizarre development, the Japanese government has launched a nationwide competition, which calls for ideas to encourage people to drink more alcohol. This happened after a change in attitude among the young resulted in a slide in tax revenues. According to a report by The Guardian, the National Tax Agency (NTA) has started the ‘Sake Viva!’ campaign asking individuals from ages 20 to 39 to submit ideas to increase the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

This happened after the consumption for the same was declined due to lifestyle changes during the Coronavirus pandemic, especially among young people.

Open until September 9, the contest requests “new products and designs” in addition to strategies to encourage home drinking. As per the local website JiJi.com, the entrants are even advised to explore metaverse-based sales techniques.

Also, the competition’s finalists would be invited to a awards event in Tokyo on November 10. Japan’s NTA office has also announced that it will support the commercialisation of the winner’s ideas.

While speaking to The Japan Times, an official said, “As working from home made strides to a certain extent during the Covid 19 crisis, many people may have come to question whether they need to continue the habit of drinking with colleagues to deepen communication.”

In 2020, alcohol-related taxes contributed 1.7 per cent of Japan’s total tax revenue. There was a 3 per cent drop from 2011 and 5 per cent from 1980. The NTA revealed that earlier this month the total revenue collected from alcohol taxes in the 2020 fiscal year decreased by over 110 billion to 1.1 trillion Japanese Yen compared to 2019. This was reportedly the largest decrease in alcohol tax revenue in 31 years.

