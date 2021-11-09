Japanese Hospital 'Accidentally' Used Toilet Water for Drinking for 30 Years

The staff and patients of a Japanese hospital recently realised that they ‘accidentally’ used toilet water as drinking water for nearly 30 years. It was shocking that a mistake like this was not noticed over the years. Japanese News Outlet Yomiuri Shimbun reported that Osaka University hospital on October 20 announced that a couple of tap water pipes in some specific areas of the campus were set up incorrectly. Further investigation indicated that drinking water pipes were connected to the toilet. The report added that the incorrect implementation of the water pipes goes back nearly 30 years, in 1993 when the hospital opened. Around 120 taps were declared faulty. It was reported that employees and patients have been using the unsafe water for drinking, washing, and gargling without knowing its source.

No one even noticed the issue until the hospital decided to construct a new building. During the inspection of the new treatment and diagnosis building, the problem of the unsafe water was discovered. Interestingly, several reports have claimed that the hospital checks the colour, smell, and taste of water at least once a week. And based on the existing records, there has been no problem with the water since 2014. The university has claimed that no health hazards were found or reported during the investigation.

The news had spread like wildfire, causing anxiety among thousands of people. Director and Vice President Kazuhiko Nakatani issued an apology for former patients and staff members as the news caused anxiety among thousands of former patients and staff members. He said, “I am very sorry that the university hospital that provides advanced medical care has caused anxiety.” The director assured that all 105 buildings in the university use well-treated water. He further added that the school will regularly check the connection of their water pipes.

Keywords: Osaka University hospital, hospital uses toilet water for drinking, Kazuhiko Nakatani , Director Kazuhiko Nakatani issues apology, Japan hospital uses toilet water for drinking

