Japanese Man Arrested for Stealing Over 700 Pieces of Women's Underwear

Japan is a country known for its efficient machines that could possibly do numerous tasks, from delivering food to washing clothes. However, coin laundromats that are self-servicing laundry machines cannot prevent perverts. In a bizarre case that has unfolded in the southern region of Japan, a man has been arrested for stealing 700 pieces of women’s underwear from a coin laundromat. At first, 56-year-old Tetsuo Urata was accused of stealing six pairs of underwear from the coin machine late at night on August 24 by a 21-year-old female student in Beppu, reports Abema TV. Soon after the report was lodged with the police, Urata’s residence was inspected and reportedly discovered 730 pieces of women’s underwear stashed at his apartment. The local police confiscated the items and they are continuing the investigation.

The Beppu city police department spokesman told AbemaTV that theyhave not confiscated such a large number of panties in years. Urata is now under police custody after admitting that he stole the underwear.

Urata is not the first man to go ahead with such a twisted intention of stealing women’s underwear. Earlier in July, a man in the United States was also accused of breaking into women’s apartments and taking dozens of pairs of their underwear. 29-year-old Jacob Davidson was convicted for three counts of burglary in Pasadena, California for entering into women’s apartments. After breaking into his victims houses, Davidson did not steal any typical item that a burglar would steal but chose to steal their undergarments. In one of the cases, Davidson was accused of stealing 15 pairs of underwear, makeup and brushes, 8 bras, 12 swimsuits and other clothing reported abc13. The woman also told police that Davidson stole her dirty laundry that included some of her 6-year-old daughter’s clothes.

Further investigation also revealed that Davidson admitted to watching the victims to learn their patterns and their vehicles and targeted them specifically for their clothing items. Davidson also confessed that he chose specific women to follow because he believed he could fit into their clothes.

