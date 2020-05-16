Japanese Man Seeks Twitter's Help to Find Owner of Rescued ‘Puppy’, Gets a Shock of His Life

A Japanese man recently found a lonely and helpless puppy sitting by the roadside and decided to take it home.
Hoping to reunite the lost animal with its owner, the man took to Twitter to post a video and received a surprise he probably would not have expected.
Twitter user "@marcy_com" said he found the puppy resting on the roadside in Tsukigata, a town in Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture.
He shared four pictures of the being and asked for help in locating its owner.
【拡散希望】— MARCY (@marcy_com) May 1, 2020
本日14:30頃、月形町の国道275号の路側帯にいた子犬を保護しました。
セブンイレブンを札幌方向に向かって少し進んだあたりです。(信号手前)
病院に連れていったところ
・生後１～２ヶ月
・女の子
とのこと
心当たりのある飼い主の方がいらっしゃいましたら連絡お願いします#保護犬 pic.twitter.com/vp1mkakIO3
A number of people took to the comment section to admire the "puppy".
However, after the man shared a video of the rescued animal, people on social media started to raise doubts about its species because of the sound it was making. The puppy was making a sound which was nowhere akin to a dog's barking or howling.
結論から申し上げますと保護したのは「犬」ではなく「キツネ」でした。— MARCY (@marcy_com) May 2, 2020
ご指摘いただいた皆さま、ありがとうございました。
藁をもすがる思いで「北きつね牧場」様へ相談したところ、引き取ってくれるとのことでしたので、明日連れていく予定です。
この度は保護犬ではないのにお騒がせしました。 pic.twitter.com/CTEDmPdctL
The man also named the rescued four-legged animal Luna.
As per a report by Yahoo News, after people started guessing the species and began to raise suspicion on Twitter, the man decided to take the baby animal to a veterinarian who confirmed that the rescued animal was a wild fox cub.
As per the report, it is illegal to keep foxes as pets in Japan. The man then decided to give Luna to a fox sanctuary Kita Kitsune Bokujo located in the town of Kitami in Hokkaido.
He shared a picture of Luna cuddled up with other foxes and sleeping.
ケージの奥にいるのがルナ。— MARCY (@marcy_com) May 9, 2020
手前にいる子に寄り添うようにいたのが嬉しくて泣きそうになった。
「よく頑張ったね。もう一人じゃないよ。新しい仲間と一緒に暮らせるからね。」
そう心の中でつぶやいたとさ。 pic.twitter.com/PCowXRaXJ2
Luna is about two months old and will stay at the sanctuary until it is old enough to fend itself, the report said.