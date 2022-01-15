Japanese Man Who Rents Himself Out to 'Do Nothing' Gets Thousands of Clients

Most of us work very hard all our lives for a stable livelihood. We give our best in the profession that we are in to maintain a steady flow of income so that we are financially stable. But even while doing so, you cannot deny having wished at least once in your life that you could earn by simply doing nothing or very small mundane tasks. While it is a utopian fantasy for the most of us, a man in Japan has actually been doing something close to it. Thirty-eight-year-old Shoji Morimoto has been able to hack the system and earns by renting himself out for practically “doing nothing”. "I lend myself out to do nothing, which means I don't make any special effort. I don't initiate conversation. I reply to chitchat, but that's it,” he told CBS. The man has garnered thousands of clients who pay him for small tasks they rent him for. Most of his clients want someone they would like to talk to, so he listens to healthcare workers talk about their ordeals and has also listened to a murder confession.

Morimoto has accompanied a man to his divorce filing or caught butterflies in the park. He said he has also shared a coffee with someone in silence, accompanied people to shops and restaurants and joined a client on a swing set.

Morimoto doesn’t say yes to all jobs. He has turned down jobs like posing nude, cleaning a house, doing the laundry or being someone’s friends. He said he does not want to be anyone’s acquaintance or friend.

Morimoto started his services in 2018 when he was unemployed. He opened a Twitter account under the name "Do Nothing Rent-a-Man," and began offering his companionship to people. His followers now stand at 200,000. He has up to three bookings in one day, and has completed more than 3,000 till now as reported by The Independent.

