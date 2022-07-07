Japanese Man’s Weird Hobby Of Collecting Pebbles Stuck In Shoes Has Internet Intrigued

Personal hobbies can range from very generic ones common to a large group of people to the most bizarre and unconventional ones. It is generally an intriguing experience getting to know about many of these bizarre hobbies. However, a Japanese man named Neruno Daisuki certainly takes the cake in terms of bizarreness. This person is fond of collecting pebbles stuck in the sole of his shoes and he has made quite a collection of them.

It is not uncommon for tiny pebbles to get trapped in the small openings and spaces in the sole of the shoe while we walk and we generally don’t pay heed to it or by natural instinct, just dust them off.

But this man has been religiously collecting them for over a year and that even includes small shards of glass stuck on shoe soles. He has spent a year collecting 179 pebbles, 32 pieces of glass and one nut that got stuck in the sole of his shoe. He has shared his prized collection on Twitter.

Neruno says that it takes a lot of effort for him to do this work, sometimes the pebbles get stuck so bad that a toothpick has to be used to remove them. He told IT Media, “When I was removing the pebbles caught in the groove on the back of my newly bought sneakers, I felt that it was a waste to just throw them away, and I thought it would be interesting to collect them.”

Neruno claimed that he began his collection last June as a pastime during the Covid lockdown but continued because he was so intrigued by it. Because a lot of gravel got trapped in his shoe during the walk from his house to the convenience shop, he claims that this is where he finds the majority of his collectable objects. Interesting hobby, is it not? What do you think?

