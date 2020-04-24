BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Japanese Mayor Suggests Men Do Grocery Shopping in Pandemic as Women Take 'Longer Time'

Representative image/Reuters

Representative image/Reuters

Matsui implied that men should indulge more in grocery shopping as male shoppers spending less time in stores would reduce the potential spread of the virus.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
Share this:

While the world continued its struggle against the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the mayor of Japan's third-largest city came up with bizarre and extremely sexist advice for citizens to follow during the lockdown.

Mayor Ichiro Matsui on Thursday said that men should be the ones to do grocery shopping amid lockdown since women apparently take longer to shop.

Matsui implied that men should indulging in grocery shopping could help slowing down the potential spread of the virus as male shoppers would spend less time in stores and more time social distancing.

Matusi's comments come when Osaka has been under a state of emergency since April 7 and the mayor suggested that there should be limitation with the number of people inside a grocery shop.

According to CNN, Matsui was addressing a press conference in Osaka when he said, "Women take a longer time grocery shopping because they browse through different products and weigh out which option is best," adding, "Men quickly grab what they're told to buy so they won't linger at the supermarket — that avoids close contact with others."

The sexist comment drew a lot of backlash on social media as and one from popular Japanese journalist Shoko Egawa, who said, "People who know nothing about daily life shouldn't make comments."

As per the report, although women account for 51% of Japan's total population but according to the World Economic Forum, Japan ranks 110th out of 149 countries in degrees of gender inequality. And this comes despite Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledging for women empowerment through 'womenomics' policy.

Meanwhile, Japan has reported more than 12,000 positive coronavirus cases with a death toll of nearly 330.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres