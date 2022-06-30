Japanese 'Naked Hermit' Who Spent 29 Years Alone on Island Returns One Last Time

An 87-year-old Japanese castaway, who became popular as the “naked hermit” after he spent three decades living on an isolated island before being forced to come back to the city, recently paid tribute to his former home and bade it farewell in a proper manner. Masafumi Nagasaki, reportedly a photographer by profession during his youth, was fed up with the city life as he was having difficulties adopting the mannerism of the modern civilisation. As a result, he left his settled life, when he was in his fifties, and moved to Sotobanari, a deserted, vegetated island.

Nagasaki lived a life of solitude, without people around, and clothes on him, for 29 years. But this solitary lifestyle got disrupted in 2018 when a local fisherman found Nagasaki fallen on the ground unconscious. Upon doctors’ suggestion, Nagasaki was told to seek hospital treatment.

With no other option left, a man who had lived by the rules of nature, was brought to an urban area filled with humans. After being brought to the city, Nagasaki had a hard time fitting into the civilization he had left decades ago. Moreover, for the two years when the entire world underwent coronavirus lockdown, he was confined to his “little bedroom.”

Alvaro Cerezo, who documented Nagasaki’s struggle in the modern civilisation said how, upon feeling too trapped, he used to walk out in the streets and pick up litter and garbage “as he was horrified by the pollution and all the waste that humans had created.”

Alvaro, who runs a company called Docastaway, seeing the ordeal of Nagasaki, decided to take Nagasaki back to his home for three decades. They arranged for a boat and took Nagasaki back to the island. Nagasaki’s out-of-bounds happiness is clearly visible in this clip.

As soon as he reaches the island, he takes off his clothes, raises his hands in the air, and tastes the freedom in the air. He treads on the warm sand, takes a dip in the cold water, and gazes at the flora that were his only companions for years.

Nagasaki, since then, has returned to the room given to him by the government. Alvaro’s original plan was to let Nagasaki continue his life on the island. It turns out, Nagasaki had realised that his body was not the same as before and that it would now be difficult for him to survive.

“Luckily, Nagasaki was not told to leave. It seemed he was satisfied to have had the opportunity to bid farewell to his island,” Alvaro wrote, in a blog post. Nagasaki spent a few more days on the island before returning back with Alvaro to the city.

