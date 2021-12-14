Japanese Scientists Use Ostrich Cells To Develop Masks That Glow if You Have Covid-19

Scientists and medical experts across the world have been developing vaccines and other important medical equipment to help the authorities against the Covid-19 pandemic. In the latest innovation, Japanese researchers have developed masks that can detect the coronavirus under ultraviolet light. They have developed masks that use ostrich antibodies to detect Covid-19 by glowing under ultraviolet light.

Scientist Yasuhiro Tsukamoto and his team at Kyoto Prefectural University in western Japan carried out the study. The masks developed by them could provide for low-cost testing of the virus at home. Researchers have proved that ostriches antibodies have strong resistance against coronavirus.

The Japanese scientists first created a mask filter coated with ostrich antibodies that target the novel coronavirus. The basis of their development was that the birds have strong disease resistance.

The scientists conducted a small study in which they asked test subjects to wear masks. The filters were removed after 8 hours. A chemical was sprayed on the filters of the masks that glows under ultraviolet light if the virus is present. The scientists found that filters worn by people infected with Covid-19 glowed around the nose and mouth areas, news agency Reuters reported.

The ostrich antibody for detecting coronavirus is placed on the mouth filter of these special masks which capture the coronavirus in coughing, sneezing, and water.

The team led by Tsukamoto is now hoping to develop masks in such a way that they will glow automatically, without the need for special lighting, if the virus is detected.

Tsukamoto is a veterinary professor and the president of Kyoto Prefectural University. After studying ostriches for years, he was looking for ways to adapt their immunity power to fight bird flu, allergies, and other diseases.

Tsukamoto had discovered his Covid-19 positivity after he wore one of those special masks and found that it glows under UV light when checked. The diagnosis was later confirmed after a standard test.

