Japanese Teenager Finished Race On Knees After Falling Midway, Twitter Unsure If It's Dedication or Pressure

A Japanese runner who broke her leg during a relay race. She crawled to her partner so the team would be able to continue the race. Lets share her story with the world. pic.twitter.com/NNiSL9Q64F — Kevin W (@kwilli1046) November 11, 2018

She won by finishing the race. Such strength and unimaginable dignity. We all need to be about finishing the race well, that’s truly winning! — Charles Curie (@cgcurie) November 11, 2018

My heart goes out for her. She is true definition of a champion. Champion at heart. Champion in courage. Champion in perseverance. Champion in life. This is a testament to what humanity is truly capable of. I Thank You for your inspiring display of gallantry. You are a Hero #Love — Kirston J Pittman (@KingKofROM) November 11, 2018

Omg she's so strong i cried this is really inspirational. — Nimmy (@Taehyung__Tiger) November 11, 2018

What an incredible sense of sacrifice and collaboration.



This Japanese relay runner broke her leg so crawled to the line so that her teammate could still run. #teamwork #collaboration #teammedicine



pic.twitter.com/2lRu5yKGNV — Phil McElnay (@Phil_mce) November 11, 2018

Sadly. This might be inspirational for some people, but it's also sad that she felt she needed to do that and that no one else cared enough to call for help either. She was panting and in tears ffs. — Aneeza Bilal (@AneezaBilal) November 12, 2018

Seriously, this might look like a beautiful story if you don't know the real story behind it. Our culture needs to change. This is why hundreds of people in Japan overwork themselves to death every year. They are just not allowed to "quit" — Hayato (@RedSoxNation416) November 12, 2018

I wish we could also acknowledge that this kind of mindset can be extremely dangerous, and is one of the reasons that Japan has such a terribly high suicide epidemic.



I don't want to take away from this woman's amazing accomplishment, but it should also prompt a conversation. — POP! (@pettanko_pop) November 12, 2018

Wouldn't that cause more damage to her leg? I mean congrats for doing what you felt in your heart was right but there's a time to where accepting defeat isn't a bad thing.. pic.twitter.com/ve3xbVEBdu — Joshua (@Lover_Jay69) November 12, 2018

A Japanese runner has gone viral on the Internet after she broke her leg during a relay race but continued to crawl to the finish line so that her team could win.Rei Iida, a teenage college student who was participating along with her team in a relay marathon in Fukuoka Prefecture on October 24, tripped and fell towards the end of her stretch, fracturing her right leg.However, the determined runner chose to not give up and instead crawl to the finish line of her 2.2 mile stretch. Her team went on to win the marathon.In the video, the runner can be seen crawling to the end while being escorted by a race marshal. Streaks of blood from her injured palms and knees can also be seen on the tarmac. But despite all odds, the 19-year-old runner decided to go on and complete the stretch, leading her team to victory.A video of the incident was widely shared online with users praising the runner's dedication.However, not all were impressed by the girl's compulsion to finish the race despite physical injury. Many said that the incident was proof of Japan's punishing professional culture that puts a high pressure on individuals to succeed at all costs.According to a report in The Telegraph, the incident has raised several eyebrows at about the race authority's inability to stop Iida from running. After the race, the woman had to be taken to a hospital where she was diagnosed with a fracture in her right leg that would take over a couple of months to heal.