1-min read

This Japanese Toilet is Surrounded By an Aquarium With Exotic Fishes and a Turtle

A cafe in Japan has been drawing tourists, and Instagrammers for its unique attraction: an underwater aquatic toilet.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 26, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
Loading...
Great food and ambiance are the main USPs of any eating establishment, except one café in Japan it seems.

Hipopo Papa Cafe in Akashi, Japan, has been a source of attraction for visitors — and Instragam users lately— for entirely different reasons.

According to the Daily Mail, the owner of the cafe reportedly spent £200,000 to install a toilet that's surrounded on three sides by exotic fish and a male turtle!





The owner’s apparent gamble to draw social media attention seems to have paid off as people just can't stop posting pictures of the “exotic” toilet.

“Hipopo Papa (formerly Mumin Papa) Cafe, used to be known as one of the most popular dating spots on Hayashizaki Matsue Coast. It still is, but ever since the owner decided to do something special with the women’s toilet, it’s become famous primarily for being the only cafe in Japan – and probably the world – to feature an aquarium toilet,” reports Oddity Central.





Although the “aquarium toilet” can only be used by women, male customers are also allowed to have a look at the unusual facility on days the eating joint is not too crowded.

Staff, however, find some customers spending more time in the toilet admiring the fish than they do buying items from the café, reports the Daily Mail.

And some customers are apparently too scared to use the toilet.

Hipopo Papa Café, unfortunately, cannot boast of having Japan’s most hi-tech toilet. Some other bizarre ones have auto-shutting lids and massage functions.

Loading...
