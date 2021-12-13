'Talk About a View': Japanese Tycoon Aboard ISS Shares Stunning Time Lapse of Earth

Japanese tycoon Yusaku Maezawa who took off for a 12-day trip to the International Space Station (ISS) has shared a very interesting time-lapse clip from the space. The billionaire apparel entrepreneur flew to space last week with his production assistant Yozo Hirano and Roscosmos’ cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin aboard the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft, reports said. The spacecraft was to undertake 4 orbits and autonomous docking with the Poisk research module before arriving at the space station. Maezawa has kept up a constant flow of tweets from the moment he was to jet off to space to sharing how he had been feeling aboard the ISS. And now, the tycoon also recently shared a mesmerizing time lapse clip from space where he showed how the space station completes ‘an entire orbit around Earth’.

Took a time lapse of Earth from the ISS window.This is exactly an entire orbit around Earth. Breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/54L8lwdmLr— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuckMZ) December 12, 2021

Maezawa’s video was very well liked by space enthusiasts and other netizens. Check out a few comments:

Aaaaaaannd… I'm officially nerding out. This is so cool! https://t.co/zEzXgeotPp— Scott Moore 🏒⚾🎙️ (@voxomsu) December 12, 2021

Most of the time, the ISS is currently all lit up. A very long 90 min day! 😍 https://t.co/7Vtcl6qfCZ— Marcus House (@MarcusHouse) December 12, 2021

Look how beautiful your planet is! Absolutely breathtaking! https://t.co/3lgRxv4l8u— ✨ Starry Eyes ✨Intergalactic VTuber (@StarTravelerVT) December 12, 2021

‘Flat-earth’ theorists got a mention too.

Super cool, neat and beautiful. Also (don't) remind me how the flat earth argument has any basis? https://t.co/eWbaDzl2m9 — Scott Goldman (@ScottVGoldman) December 12, 2021

dedicated to the flat-earth🗺 society and flat-earth people around the world.🌏🌎🌍:::THE::EARTH::IS::ROUND:::🌏🌎🌍 https://t.co/tKr3VeffQd — gehirnschnecke🌞🌜🌎🌍🌏 (@MisterSamsaa) December 12, 2021

Some even discussed how the solar panels so frequently rotate to track the sun:

Amazing. Didn't realize the solar panels on the ISS are so frequently rotating to track the sun, but obviously makes a ton of sense https://t.co/q29mxMS0W7— Ian Vorbach (@IanVorbach) December 12, 2021

Like a giant space plane with a solar propeller gracefully orbiting… https://t.co/T5Ln5snO7x— Joshua Conti (@analoguepilot) December 12, 2021

Fascinated by the secondary solar panels switching 25° to adjust to orient to the suns adjusting position. https://t.co/tBKsv9ouDL— that_guy_Alex (@alexkiraguk) December 12, 2021

Maezawa started his tweet spree when he announced he was a mere 24 hours until launching off to space. He then shared a photo of the Soyuz before the group climbed on it for their journey. He also shared a photo of himself experiencing weightlessness aboard the ISS, captioning the photo, “Hi from space."

Maezawa has reportedly got a list of 100 things to do in space as suggested by the public such as ‘flying the furtherest paper airplane’ to ‘doing a TikTok dance’.

“I didn’t think I would be able to go to space. I feel fortunate to have this opportunity and to finally fulfill my dream," Maezawa had told a press conference before the launch.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.