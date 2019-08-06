Japanese Woman Charged with Murder for Driving Off with Husband on Car's Bonnet

Woman drives husband for 4km on bonnet after heated argument, arrested for attempted murder

Police in Japan have charged a woman with attempted murder after she drove off with her husband clinging to the car’s bonnet of the car for four kilometres following a heated argument.

The 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull, after he lost grip and fell off the bonnet.

37-year-old Natsuko Makino was arrested by police in Yokohama, Japan’s second largest city, following the road rage incident on July 30, Japan Today reports.

The couple, who were married just three weeks before the incident thought they lived separately, got into a fight outside the man’s residence in Asahi Ward.

Makino said when she started to drive off, her husband at first stood in front of the car, and then he jumped onto the hood.

Koichi clung to the hood as the woman continued driving over a distance of 4.1 kilometers to Totsuka Ward, where Makino lives. He then fell from the hood, suffering a fracture to his skull as he was flung to the pavement.

Makino, a caregiver from the city’s Totsuka Ward, has denied the charge, claiming that her husband had jumped off the hood himself and was not shaken off by her driving.

Police said that Makino had last month complained regarding domestic abuse by her husband, but said she did not want to press charges.

Police said they will record the man’s statement once he recovers from his injuries.

In March this year, a 23-year-old Delhi resident dragged a cab driver on his car for around one and a half kilometres in Indirapuram’s Kanawani area of Ghaziabad . Police had said the youth was trying to flee the spot after hitting and damaging the cabbie’s vehicle.

