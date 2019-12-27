Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Japanese Woman Invents Bulb That Lights Up Each Time Someone Breaks Up

Mari Fujiwara is seen in the video working on her laptop and the bulb begins to shine. She smiles briefly and then gets back to work

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Japanese Woman Invents Bulb That Lights Up Each Time Someone Breaks Up
Mari Fujiwara is seen in the video working on her laptop and the bulb begins to shine. She smiles briefly and then gets back to work

A Japanese YouTuber has come up with a unique technology to make a bulb light up whenever someone tweets “I broke up”. The bulb is linked to a laptop.

Mari Fujiwara explained in her blog the reason behind coming up with sucyh an invention.

Fujiwara said she didnt’t like Christmas and she didnt’t have a partner. “I want to celebrate Jesus Christ's birthday. But when you see all the couples in the world dating for Christmas or something like that, you're in for a huge loneliness,” she wrote in her blog.

She didn’t like the fact that she had to be alone for Christmas, but wanted to enjoy it anyway. So she came up with an invention where whenever someone tweets “I have parted” or “I broke up'' the bulb attached to her laptop lights up.

“Christmas is coming every moment. So, I'll try to colour my Christmas with the light of the separation of my lovers,” she joked.

She was quick to clarify that it is “wonderful” that people love each other. “By all means, please enjoy Christmas with all your might. I am lying alone,” she added.

Fujiwara’s post on Twitter was quite popular. The post got more than 8000 re-tweets and 5,83,000 views.

In the video posted on Twitter, Fujiwara is seen working on her laptop and the bulb begins to shine. She smiles briefly and then gets back to work

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram