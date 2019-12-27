Japanese Woman Invents Bulb That Lights Up Each Time Someone Breaks Up

A Japanese YouTuber has come up with a unique technology to make a bulb light up whenever someone tweets “I broke up”. The bulb is linked to a laptop.

Mari Fujiwara explained in her blog the reason behind coming up with sucyh an invention.

Fujiwara said she didnt’t like Christmas and she didnt’t have a partner. “I want to celebrate Jesus Christ's birthday. But when you see all the couples in the world dating for Christmas or something like that, you're in for a huge loneliness,” she wrote in her blog.

She didn’t like the fact that she had to be alone for Christmas, but wanted to enjoy it anyway. So she came up with an invention where whenever someone tweets “I have parted” or “I broke up'' the bulb attached to her laptop lights up.

“Christmas is coming every moment. So, I'll try to colour my Christmas with the light of the separation of my lovers,” she joked.

She was quick to clarify that it is “wonderful” that people love each other. “By all means, please enjoy Christmas with all your might. I am lying alone,” she added.

Fujiwara’s post on Twitter was quite popular. The post got more than 8000 re-tweets and 5,83,000 views.

In the video posted on Twitter, Fujiwara is seen working on her laptop and the bulb begins to shine. She smiles briefly and then gets back to work

