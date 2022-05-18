Japanese Woman With Elastic Earlobes Leaves Internet Baffled

We see bizarre things commonly now, thanks to social media. But have you ever seen anybody write with a pen using their ears? It might sound unusual to you, but a Japanese woman is sweeping the internet after being compared to Elastigirl of the Disney series The Incredibles due to her distinctive bodily characteristic. A video of the woman with stretchy earlobes holding an umbrella and a pen is becoming viral on social media.

Ayumi Takada is a resident of Tokyo. A TikTok video of Ayumi demonstrating her incredible and unusual talent recently went viral and garnered millions of views. According to Daily Mail, Ayumi’s earlobes can stretch up to 4.5 cm.

The 37-year-old can be seen performing the usual tasks, which are generally perfumed using a hand, with her earlobe, like holding an umbrella, writing with a pen or other physics-defying feats.

The video shows the Tokyo resident wrapping her elastic earlobes around a selfie stick. She takes a selfie while hugging her puppy without asking for assistance. Another snippet shows Ayumi holding an umbrella with her loopy lobe as both her hands are engaged holding items.

She can also be seen performing hands-free calligraphy by grabbing the brush in her lobe and rotating her head to trace a letter on the sheet, which is possibly one of the most astounding feats.

Ayumi says that she realised her ears were elastic while she was in elementary school. “As long as I can remember, my earlobes have been elastic. The first time I discovered this skill was when I was in elementary school,” said Ayumi.

Naturally, extending one’s earlobes in this manner may appear torturous; Ayumi says that people frequently question if it’s painful. The aurally gifted woman, on the other hand, states that “there’s no pain at all when pulling them or gripping an object.”

She further tells that this characteristic is probably genetically inherited as her mother also had elastic ears.

