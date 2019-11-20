Japan's 'One Dollar Hotel' Lets You Stay for Rs 70 but Only if You Livestream Your Stay

Will you live-stream your stay in a hotel in exchange for a night's stay at just $1?

Social media has helped content creators and entrepreneurs around the world cut down on the cost of advertising by allowing them to connect directly with their consumers. And Japanese hotelier Tetsuya Inoue seems to have found the perfect way to tap into the new technology.

Inoue, who manages the Asahi Ryokan - a hotel in Japan's Fukuoka that he inherited from his grandmother in 2018 - lets people rent a room for a night for just a dollar (approximately 71 INR) but on one condition. Guests have to live-stream their stay in the room on social media.

The stream is released on his YouTube channel One Dollar Hotel which has over 2,000 subscribers. The hotel is promoted as one the 'cheapest' in the world. Inoue tells CNN Travel that there were certain rules that were followed. For instance, the feed is only video so that guests can maintain their privacy, lights can be turned off at any given time and bathrooms are are not fitted with cameras.

According to Inoue, the idea to live stream his guests was driven by a need to innovate and expand his ryokan - a traditional Japanese hotel - without spending as much on marketing. The hotelier only rents out Room no. 8 for the stunt. Many young couples traveling through Japan on a budget come to the hotel and seek the room.

Though the room itself makes very little money, Inoue tells CNN Travel that he feels the idea is helping his grow his hotel's presence on YouTube.

Travelers today often look for quirky locations to add to the list of ever-growing "Instagram-able travel stories". And the Asahi Ryokan seems like the perfect answer to such pursuits.

