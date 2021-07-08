Japan's Popular TV Show Features Only Women Running Up A Hill For Six Minutes

There is a popular show in Japan, which has been running successfully for the last 15 years, consists of six-minute-long episodes. Each episode shows a woman sprinting up a hill and panting. Each episode features one woman, generally an actress, a singer or a TV performer.

This show, named Zenryoku Zaka, airs on TV Asahi. One of Japan’s longest-running TV shows, it airs at 1:20 am at night in Japan. For the last fifteen years, people have been staying up late at night to watch this show.

The episode focuses only on one girl. From start to finish, this is the only thing that you’ll ever see. Another strange thing about this show is that no girl appears on this show more than once.

The show does not change its location either. Normally, it is shot on certain roads in Tokyo. The production company has uploaded about 3000 episodes of this show on YouTube. If Japan’s magazine SoraNews24 is to be believed, TV Asahi will now feature men running on its show, making a departure from it’s female-only rule. However, the Zenryoku Zaka makers say that young women will continue to remain the main focus of the show.

