Japan's Red Cross Used 'Demon Slayer' Posters to Encourage Blood Donations. It Worked

Japanese Red Cross Society is taking the help of iconic anime characters to encourage people to donate blood. Members of the Red Cross in the Tokushima prefecture of Japan sought the help of ads featuring popular Anime Demon Slayer’s characters in order to encourage fans to donate blood. The Japanese chapter of the international humanitarian organisation also promised that volunteers who sign up and donate blood at the prefecture would receive one of the posters of Demon Slayer as a present, reported Kotaku.

The move proved to be quite effective as it mobilised several anime fans to willingly donate blood. The blood donation campaign was also successful since Machi Asobi, an annual anime and manga event in the prefecture, was cancelled this year. According to a report by Livedoor News, 464 people donated blood in the month of April which reached 77 per cent of the prefecture’s target. The number of people donating blood jumped to 1,701 in the following month of May.

This is not the first time that Demon Slayer characters have been seen promoting blood donation drives. The characters of the anime series were seen promoting the noble cause in 2019 as well. However, since the pandemic hit the country in 2020, blood donations have seen a decline owing to various factors. Red Cross Society’s recent take has revived the process as more Anime fans participate in these camps.

According to ScreenRant, the Demon Slayer promotion tactic has been so effective that reservations for the blood donation center Amiko in Tokushima filled up every day in April and May. The organisers were flooded with blood donors and had to work to set up mobile blood donation buses to keep up with the demand. The effect is quite expected as the film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is Japan’s highest-grossing movie of all time. The Japanese Red Cross Society is the only organization in the country collecting and supplying blood for use in transfusions. The Japanese Red Cross Society Tokyo Blood Bank was established in 1952.

