Japan's Star Dog Gen the Corgi Passes Away on Valentine's Day, Internet Mourns the Loss

In a moving post, the Instagram handle of the popular dog Gen the Corgi announced that the famous animal is no more. Sharing a lovely picture of the dog, the handle said that Gen would be remembered as a fearless, free and uninhibited creature. The Instagram post, which has a picture of Corgi, said that he has touched the hearts of many people in his life. It added that Gen had the ability to make them smile even on the worst days.

The family of the dog said that although they are heartbroken, it comforts them to know that Gen was loved by so many people. They also reassured that there are many memories of Gen which they will be sharing with all his followers. Along with this heartbreaking post is a memorable picture of Gen where he was standing on a field with yellow leaves.

Gen was 5-years-old when he passed away on February 14 this year. Corgi was born on May 3, 2015, and lived in Japan. The Instagram account which is in his name has a following of 199,000.

Five days ago, the owners of the Corgi had shared a picture of Gen at the clinic and informed his followers that Gen was found to be suffering from malignant lymphoma and other tumours.

The Corgi was popular on the video and photo sharing app as his videos were found to be adorable by his followers.

Admirers of Gen the Corgi who are heartbroken commented on his picture. A user said that they are thankful to the dog’s owners for doing everything they could for Gen. They said, “We will always remember Gen with a smile on our faces.”

Another user consoled Gen’s family for their loss and said that the dog brought joy to many families.

When the owners had shared that Gen was diagnosed with lymphoma, many of its followers had sent their best wishes to the dog. Gen was popular on the social media app for his funny and cute expressions.