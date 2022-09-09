Japan’s Worst Dumpling-flavored Soda Has People Vomit After First Sip

People having a sweet tooth are always attracted to chocolates, candies, desserts, and soft drinks. Whenever we feel thirsty we often resort to water or cold drinks to quench our thirst. Soft drinks are usually mixed with different flavours to enhance their taste. Fruit essences are usually a mandatory ingredient in soft drinks.

However, imagine what a soda drink would taste like if food flavour was added to the beverage. The land of the rising sun, Japan, seems to have created such an odd flavour that is considered to be one of the worst drinks ever made.

A beverage company, named Nagai Garden, in Japan has introduced a bizarre soft drink that has the flavour of a pan-fried dumpling. One of the most famous dumplings of Japan is the Gyoza pan-fried dumpling, prepared with vinegar, oil, and soy sauce. Now the company has brought this Gyoza-seasoned dumpling soda into the market to sell it to customers.

The beverage which is called Gyoza soda or Gyoza cider contains vinegar, garlic, ginger, and chilli oil that not only has a pungent smell but also tastes absurd. Special instruction is given out to the customers who buy the drink. Buyers purchasing the Gyoza cider are asked not to have the beverage inside the shop. Instead, they are urged to take a sip away from the store.

Having the weird drink has become a game of Dare and Challenge in Japan, due to which the soft drink is witnessing a boom in its sale. Customers who have bought and tasted the beverage have shared their horrible experiences on the social media platform.

A buyer complained that the first sip tastes sweet, but as the taste begins to settle in your mouth, the flavour of spicy chilli masala smacks the throat, resulting in feeling squeamish. Another consumer on Twitter said that they had to vomit after drinking the uncanny soda.

From the numerous terrible reactions from people, it can be concluded that the taste of the pan-fried dumpling soda is not for the faint-hearted and those who are drinking it as a form of a dare definitely have a strong gut.

