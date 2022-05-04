Exactly How Many Jared Letos Attended the Met Gala 2022?

An abundance of Jared Leto seemed to have occurred at the Met Gala 2022. The ‘Morbius’ actor turned up to the event in a Gucci tuxedo, accompanied by an identically dressed Alessandro Michele, who happens to be Gucci’s Creative Director. Think it ends there? Nope, there’s yet another doppelganger thrown into the mix. Fredrik Robertsson, creative director of the Swedish hair-care company Björn Axén, was mistakenly identified as Leto by Getty Images, reports Vanity Fair. The error then snowballed as reporters and audience alike kept mistaking Robertsson for Leto. Later on, the mistake was corrected, but too many Jared Letos were already on the loose by then.

Just receiving word that this is NOT Jared Leto? pic.twitter.com/SEond2tWpm— Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) May 3, 2022

The real Jared Leto, twinning with Gucci's Alessandro Michele. Because, why not? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/mPugnFbkKo— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 3, 2022

WHO’S THIS IF NOT JARED LETO??! WHAT IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MET-NESS? WTF. pic.twitter.com/vs4dp98jy8— swiffer struggle tweets (@swifferstruggle) May 3, 2022

This is so obviously not Jared Leto pic.twitter.com/1x9k1IhVHa— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) May 3, 2022

Apparently this is NOT Jared Leto at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bWmtkBRppk— Roger Lawson (@mrlawsonpants) May 3, 2022

Wow. I guess that’s actually not Jared Leto. Thought I was about this Met Life but alas I’m not. pic.twitter.com/e0uWXp0EQU— Pants Pantsley (@okpants) May 3, 2022

This isn't Jared Leto, either. It's some guy who came with his mom. Totally not fabulous. pic.twitter.com/Si1kwrELrw— Real Donnie Baseball 🇺🇦 (@RealDonnieBBall) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Desis have also found doppelganger moments among the Met Gala attendees. Sebastian Stan turned up to Met Gala 2022 in an electric pink ensemble, but trust Desis to make it about Govinda out of all possibilities. As per People, Stan’s neon pink overcoat was Valentino, paired with a long sleeved shirt, bomber jacket and trousers, coming together in a suave monochromatic look. But do you know who did it first? Govinda, of course. Twitter user Shreemi Verma came up with the theory and many were in vehement agreement.

Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala 2022 outfit, a wedding dress paired with a white baseball cap, has reminded Desi Twitter of none other than Anjali (played by Kajol) from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Anjali’s character in the first half of the movie was portrayed as a “tomboy" whose fashion sense was derided in general.

