Jars Containing Human Tongues Dating Back 50 Years Found in Florida House

Jars containing preserved human tongues and a foetus were found in a Florida house. Six to eight jars were found under the floorboards by a contractor. It was the contractor who informed the police about the shocking discovery.

Investigators said the house used to belong to a university professor of oral medicine, Ronald A. Baughman. According to the Florida University’s College of Dentistry, Baughman was hired as an assistant professor for oral medicine in 1971, Daily Mail reported.

His ex-wife said Baughman brought the jars home from work one day. She said she forgot about the jars altogether.

The jars were all labelled with a name and date at least one of those jars was about 50 years old, the report added.

Baughman is currently a professor emeritus at the Florida University and has worked in pathology for several decades. He researched canker sores, oral cells in the mouth, oral herpes, and also about oral cancer. He published several studies in the 1970s and 80s.

Baughman told local station WCJB that he had got the tongues from his lab and stored them under the floorboards so that they would stay cool.

He said he planned to use them for further research and confirmed that human specimens could be over 50 years old.

The police are now trying to determine if the specimens were indeed meant for Baughman’s research.

Chief Inspector Jorge Campos told WCJB that there was no indication that the couple has been hiding anything.

“They’ve been forthcoming from the get-go. That’s why in our preliminary investigation we don’t think we have anything criminal. We just need to verify everything,” he added.