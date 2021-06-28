Jason Derulo Makes Jalebis While Playing Desi Hit 'Jalebi Baby', Video Goes Viral

Jason Derulo is busy making jalebis from scratch. A video of the singer preparing the sweet treat is being shared widely across social media since it was posted online. The international pop star can be seen making a fresh batch of the delicious dessert and nailing it. Originally shared by Derulo on his TikTok handle, the video shows how perfect the jalebis made by him turned out to be. Much to the delight of desis, the clip has the popular mashup song Jalebi Baby, by Derulo and Tesher, playing in the background. The video, which was later shared by the singer on Instagram, has taken the internet by storm.

The video starts with Derulo whipping the batter for the subcontinental sweet dish. He mixes all the ingredients — milk, flour, and food colour. He then pours the mix in a squeezer tube and squeezes it out in perfectly spiral-shaped jalebis to be fried. Finally, he dips and soaks it into some sugar syrup. He serves them on a platter and decides to not drizzle chocolate syrup on the jalebis. Finally, he shows off the fruits of his labour — two jalebis.

Here is the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo)

Tesher shared the video, too, on his Twitter handle and wrote, “What is a jalebi?" is the #1 question me and @jasonderulo get these days. Now you know (sic).”

“What is a jalebi?" is the #1 question me and @jasonderulo get these days. Now you know! pic.twitter.com/bsweEWoISS— Tesher (@TesherMusic) June 24, 2021

The revamped edition of Jalebi Baby (Tesher X Jason Derulo) was launched a few weeks ago. The song has become immensely popular globally and has topped the Spotify charts in more than 25 countries and garnered millions of streams. Jalebi Baby is also hugely popular on TikTok.

Earlier in a statement, Tesher said, “My goal has always been to bring cultures together and create music that anyone can enjoy, regardless of language or background. It just shows that people are not only open to hearing new and unique sounds, they crave them."

