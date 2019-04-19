Jason Momoa Aka Khal Drogo of 'GoT' Just Broke the Internet By Shaving His Beard

Jason Momoa has shaven off his beard.



I- we’ve arrived at an interesting point in our relationship and would be extremely greatful if you could respect our privacy during this trying and emotional time. Tysm xx pic.twitter.com/3VHs6rxmKc — Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) April 18, 2019

rip beard pic.twitter.com/wQ7UwT5doe — best of jason momoa (@bestofjasonmo) April 18, 2019

At first I was devastated when I saw the headline, but then I saw the photo and



911: Hello 911, what's your emergency?

Me: *hyperventilating*

911: ... you saw the photo of Jason Momoa without a beard didn't you#JasonMomoa pic.twitter.com/oCxWLhiuCI — Jocelyn (@joceapotamus) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa shaved his beard so you'll start using aluminum cans instead of plastic. 10-4 good buddy! pic.twitter.com/VtPGFbDOux — George Fox (@GeorgeJFox) April 18, 2019

"Good bye, Drogo," Jason Momoa exclaimed while he shaved his beard off for a cause that is to help save and clean mother earth. Such a wonderful, wonderful human being pic.twitter.com/gFbqsuPySY — Eufemiah (@regpostrero) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa shaving his beard to raise awareness for reducing plastic usage ♻️ pic.twitter.com/Lc90LpQNHE — best of jason momoa (@bestofjasonmo) April 18, 2019

So Jason Momoa woke up and decided to shave of his beard??



Just like that??



Ahhhh! pic.twitter.com/OqPavv2A28 — Demie (@Emidemie) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa shaved his beard for the first time in 7 years to raise awareness about aluminum recycling.



He appears to have shot the YouTube video while on location filming the upcoming "Dune" adaptation. Are you here for the new look? ✂️ pic.twitter.com/1WcBcJqiqi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 18, 2019

BREAKING: Warner Bros. in panic mode over possibility of adding CGI beard onto Jason Momoa for upcoming 'AQUAMAN 2' pic.twitter.com/uuQYiEzJGr — DEJ (@john_tyler646) April 18, 2019

Beard... no beard... still #JasonMomoa. Still hot af! Definitely makes me thirsty... for water from an aluminum can. pic.twitter.com/5n861Hkkan — Dottie O (@legitDottieO) April 18, 2019

in loving memory of jason momoa’s beard pic.twitter.com/wymAHzCvjE — (@hannahxtait) April 18, 2019

Y’all act like this is the first time Jason Momoa has been without a beard. Am I the only one that watched Conan the Barbarian? #JasonMomoa pic.twitter.com/ZHieG4x2IG — The Cali Nerd (@TheCaliNerd) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa is FIINNE with or without the beard. Stop playin. pic.twitter.com/89kOaNpcSO — Lady Sunshyne of House Targaryen (@Jord_yynn) April 18, 2019

RIP Jason Momoa's beard (2012-2019).Jason Momoa, famous for portraying Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, has bid farewell to his glorious beard after 7 years and the Internet is shook.The Aquaman, on Wednesday, released a video in which he shaved off his signature beard and moustache, not for an upcoming role but to promote recycling and save the planet.Momoa believes he last shaved in 2012."Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA! I'm shaving this beast off, it's time to make a change," he captioned the video, saying goodbye to a look he's carried in several movies.Discouraging its use and pointing out the ill-effects of plastic, the 39-year-old actor wants to "bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet."Momoa wants people to switch to "infinitely recyclable" aluminium and the decision to shave the beard came was for drawing everyone's attention to a new line of canned water."A change for the better...for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let's make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let's clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let's make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminium. Water in cans, NOT plastic," the video caption further read.Though for a noble cause, seeing Momoa shave his iconic beard, brought the Internet to a halt.In Heisenberg's words, "You're goddamn right."