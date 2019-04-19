SPONSORED BY
Jason Momoa Aka Khal Drogo of 'GoT' Just Broke the Internet By Shaving His Beard

Jason Momoa, famous for portraying Khal Drogo in 'Game of Thrones', has bid farewell to his glorious beard after 7 years.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
Photo credit: HBO | Jason Momoa / YouTube.
RIP Jason Momoa's beard (2012-2019).

Jason Momoa, famous for portraying Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, has bid farewell to his glorious beard after 7 years and the Internet is shook.

The Aquaman, on Wednesday, released a video in which he shaved off his signature beard and moustache, not for an upcoming role but to promote recycling and save the planet.

Momoa believes he last shaved in 2012.

"Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA! I'm shaving this beast off, it's time to make a change," he captioned the video, saying goodbye to a look he's carried in several movies.



Discouraging its use and pointing out the ill-effects of plastic, the 39-year-old actor wants to "bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet."

Momoa wants people to switch to "infinitely recyclable" aluminium and the decision to shave the beard came was for drawing everyone's attention to a new line of canned water.

"A change for the better...for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let's make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let's clean up our oceans and our land. Join me on this journey. Let's make a switch to INFINITELY RECYCLABLE aluminium. Water in cans, NOT plastic," the video caption further read.

Though for a noble cause, seeing Momoa shave his iconic beard, brought the Internet to a halt.

















































In Heisenberg's words, "You're goddamn right."


